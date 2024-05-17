Be the first to see an online screening of:

THE BLUE ANGELS
Monday, May 20, 2024
6:00PM Pacific

Please note: you MUST register before 6:00pm PT on Monday, May 20th in order to participate. No new registrations will be accepted after that time. The screener link will deliver from no-reply@amazonscreenings.com at 5:00pm PT on Monday, May 20th. You will have a 36-hour screening window starting at 6:00pm. You may only watch the movie once. Enjoy!

May 17, 2024

G
All ages admitted. Nothing that would offend parents for viewing by children.

Soar with The Blue Angels in a brand-new documentary featuring never-before-seen footage that chronicles a year with the Navy’s elite Flight Demonstration Squadron—from selection through the challenging training and demanding show season—showcasing the extraordinary teamwork, passion, and pride that fuels America’s best, the Blue Angels.


